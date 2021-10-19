Record income ...
If you were to take a quick glance at various periods of American history you may be struck by the stark contrasts in the affluence of our nation’s citizens over the years. Within living memories are times when average citizens were scratching for a living in the difficult days of the Great Depression, long before the post-World War II era produced impressive economic growth where former luxuries became virtual entitlements.
Keep this comparison in mind when thinking about the size of government today, and what is under discussion in a Washington far removed from any considerations of fiscal responsibility. At a time when most Americans have plenty to eat, a car to drive and a warm place to sleep some ambitious legislators in Washington are proposing spending bills that amount to roughly 10% of an already rapidly expanded federal debt.
Perhaps one of the reasons so many Democrats want to spend several trillion dollars more is that federal revenues topped $4 trillion in the latest fiscal year, breaking a record. In a more responsible time, this extra money would be used to restore a measure of fiscal sanity.
One of the reasons this doesn’t seem to matter to those who want to spend and spend is that some of the spending is rooted in political positions, come what may. This is alarming when joined with the news that federal revenues are as large as ever, sadly drowning out even more the few voices making the case for fiscal restraint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.