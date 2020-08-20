‘Lady Justice’ ...
If you take a drive through each rural Ohio county seat, you may often take special notice of at least one building — the county courthouse. We have a number of very impressive ones in northwest Ohio, and Henry County’s in Napoleon is right up there.
While Napoleon’s is a beautiful building, it’s unique in that it’s topped by a 13-foot-high statue known as ‘Lady Justice,’ representing the activity that takes place inside the courthouse on a daily basis. But Lady Justice has some structural problems and is in need of some repairs.
On Saturday morning — between 10 a.m. and noon — that process will begin when Lady Justice is removed with a crane by W.R. Meyers Company, a Napoleon firm, which is being employed by Henry County commissioners to make long-lasting repairs to her. The process figures to last through the fall and winter before she is put back up next year.
From Saturday through Monday,the public will be given a chance to view Lady Justice up close as she is to be placed on a trailer next to the courthouse for this purpose. Because she is normally 190 feet above the ground, this will be a unique, historic opportunity for residents.
