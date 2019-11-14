A community decision ...
A serious effort is being made by Defiance Mayor Mike McCann’s administration to establish a Native American tribute in the city, and things will get more focused Monday evening when a second public meeting on the idea is held at Defiance Elementary School. The public is invited to share ideas about where the tribute should go and any other ideas about its creation.
This is as it should be, given that Defiance was established in a very historical area at a key time for the expansion of the United States in the late 18th century.
As Defiance city historian Randy Buchman noted at a meeting about the tribute in September, Native Americans who lived here were doing what anybody would have done — defend their land and their families. The tribute’s goal is not to make a political statement about this history, but merely to recognize and honor the Native Americans who were here many years ago.
To be sure a lot is yet to be decided about the tribute — such as who will pay for it. But the tribute’s purpose sounds like a very worthy endeavor, and asking for the community’s input is a good thing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.