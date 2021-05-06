‘Sanctuary’ Ohio ...
“Sanctuary state” designations may become more frequent in states dominated by Republican legislatures if the leftward advance continues in Washington, D.C. Ohio is attempting such a move with Republican introduction of House Bill 62 (HB 62) declaring Ohio a “sanctuary” Second Amendment state.
What this legislation would do, supporters believe, is prevent the federal government from taking away a constitutional right to bear arms, if that fear comes to fruition at some future point. That right is not only mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, but the Ohio Constitution as well.
Would a sanctuary state law such as HB 62 survive a constitutional challenge concerning the 10th Amendment — the one that talks about states’ rights in relation to the federal government? Opinion doubtlessly would be divided about that, and regardless of what some may think about the constitutional questions, an expansive federal government likely would not look kindly upon any challenge to its authority.
It’s no wonder, however, that legislators at the state level are considering such measures. A great divide in America exists, the logical result of which is difficult to predict and may be marked by challenges to an administration that is very divorced from the belief system of many citizens in our rural areas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.