Name a subject that may make local government officials bristle and the words “EPA mandates” — generally concerning water quality issues — may come up. It’s not that local officials are opposed to taking action that will help protect the environment, it’s that these cost millions of dollars for questionable benefit.
In fact, Ohio EPA (OEPA) acknowledged some time ago that the expenditures were quite burdensome on communities and backed off some. Too, OEPA has acknowledged that the millions the City of Defiance spent may be negligible.
Throughout this changed atmosphere in recent years, city officials have soldiered along in trying to find less expensive ways to comply with the requirements. And they are finishing off that effort — aided by an environmental engineering firm — by presenting OEPA with a plan over 15 years to spend $21.7 million to address the agency’s concerns.
This is far less than what the city initially expected to spend over the long haul to satisfy EPA, but it’s still a lot of money.
The city — in particular now retired Administrator Jeff Leonard — has been credited for an approach to meet these mandates that may serve as a model in the future, according to one environmental consultant. That said, city officials and Leonard deserve credit for persevering in finishing a way to comply with the mandates, some of which remain questionable but are an unavoidable reality for municipalities.
