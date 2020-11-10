Ohio’s election result ...

Amidst all of the excitement about the presidential race, many of our state’s voters doubtlessly lost track of balloting for the Ohio General Assembly. That’s because no big change was expected there, where Republicans have enjoyed solid majorities in both chambers in recent years.

In fact, those majorities were not only preserved, but enhanced by three in the Ohio House — to 64-35 — and perhaps by one in the Ohio Senate — to 25-8, if a Republican incumbent can hold on to a slim lead in a Columbus area district.

Meanwhile, Ohio — where Republicans also hold all the major state offices — went solidly for Donald Trump, although that wasn’t the case in key battleground states.

So while the presidential vote didn’t go as conservatives would have preferred, Ohio remains a solid “red” state. How that might interface with a Joe Biden presidency may be interesting to watch.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments