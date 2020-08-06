Riverfront ideas ...
Defiance city officials have sometimes talked about our three rivers (the Maumee, Auglaize and Tiffin) and using them to our advantage in offering riverfront enhancements. Indeed, water generally has a certain attraction for most people and is a place where people like gathering, especially on a fair weather day.
So, we would agree that enhancing the city’s riverfront opportunities is a good thing. The city now will have a great chance to do that with its plan to purchase and demolish several buildings on the west side of Clinton Street’s 100 block, just south of the Maumee River.
Relying mostly on federal and state grant funds, the city hopes to take the buildings down this fall. Because most of this is in a flood plain, no major building plans are in the offing, nor is the city going to offer this land for sale for restaurant development or something of such a permanent nature.
What likely will be created is some sort of park space that would go well with the new Purple Heart Bridge built over the Maumee River last year as well as the nice setting of Pontiac Park and the Zonta fountain/walkway on the north bank of the river. It’s a project to keep an eye on.
