If you live near the former SK Hand Tool property on Hickory Street in Defiance County’s Richland Township — just outside the city corporation limits — you can be forgiven for some skepticism about longstanding efforts to remove this growing eyesore.
When we say growing, we mean literally. Not only does the old factory — abandoned some years ago when the owners declared bankruptcy — continue to deteriorate, but brush and trees around the site just keep growing.
Some hope for a solution has been presented in this newspaper more than once during the past few years. At one time that hope rested with a Cincinnati-area developer who expressed interest in cleaning up the property and marketing it as a new business site. He has since backed away as the pace for getting something done apparently was too slow.
Certainly, neighbors and local officials in general who care about their community likely share that frustration. And while there are no guarantees of anything happening at the site, there is some renewed reason for optimism.
For one thing, the property’s environmental issues are not overwhelming. At least that’s what two rounds of EPA testing discovered.
Another new option is the new Defiance County land bank which was created this year. It will allow county government to take temporary control of abandoned factory sites with an eye to having them cleaned up and then marketed for new business development.
That’s not all, however. A new round of U.S. EPA grant funding is expected to be available to help clean up properties like the SK site. Some $450,000 is said to be needed for the property’s clean up — including demolition — and this grant could cover about three fourths of that.
If local officials succeed in getting this grant, the money isn’t expected to arrive for another year. But in the meantime officials can — and should — continue exploring these two options. They certainly provide some reason for hope.
