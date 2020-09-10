United not long ago ...
As the years go by since Sept. 11, 2001 — the date of the deadliest terrorist attack ever on America — one thing may seem to stand out more and more in our memories: the unity that it had produced in our country, if only temporarily.
If you find yourself thinking the same thing, perhaps it’s because the country has become more and more divided politically. There are a multitude of reasons for that division, and a discussion about what they are doubtlessly will result in much fingerpointing, such are the political times.
But without going into that kind of detail let us not forget that Friday is the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. And because it’s not the 25th anniversary or the 50th the day may pass without many taking note.
However, as we recall the innocent victims that were killed and injured that day, most of us can come together to agree that Sept. 11, 2001 was a national tragedy that showed us we share something very much in common. This was evident in how we rallied behind our nation and the victims. It’s worth remembering in the changed and challenging times we now live in.
