Another econ tool ...
Defiance City Council is considering a tool to help redevelop historical buildings in the downtown or elsewhere (such as around the Eastside Fire Station at Hopkins and Douglas streets).
During its meeting Tuesday evening, council received an update from a Columbus consulting firm (the Montrose Group) on efforts to establish downtown redevelopment districts that would allow a part of new property taxes on building improvements to be redirected for redevelopment purposes or for public infrastructure.
Over the long haul this could produce a decent amount of revenue, but not a large figure in the course of a year, so the impact may not be huge. An annual figure of about $66,000 was mentioned Tuesday by Montrose officials.
Still, another tool to help push the development needle forward can’t hurt as part of an ongoing effort by city officials to do everything they can to promote investment and job creation in the community.
