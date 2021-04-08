Frustrated employers ...
Only a few years ago, it was unusual to find a business that closed down or reduced hours — if even temporarily — because it couldn’t find enough workers. But this is now happening with alarming frequency, despite a national unemployment rate of 6%, a figure that isn’t bad but not at all suggestive of a labor shortage.
The debated reasons for this problem may be varied, and like most things these days, could fall upon certain political fault lines. But for those old enough to compare the attitudes of yesteryear with those of today, the answer may be along the lines of comments made by a Defiance city councilman at Tuesday’s council meeting.
In talking about the city’s difficulty in hiring lifeguards for the coming pool season, he lamented a too benevolent government that is giving away too much and effectively competing with the private sector. To that might be added many Americans’ love of illicit drugs that makes it difficult for workers to pass a simple drug test.
It’s not an encouraging situation, but one that doubtlessly has been accelerated over the years by sloppy attitudes about work, drug use and personal responsibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.