On Thanksgiving ...
Turn on the television, and you might see a lot of things that concern you. One of them would surely be the partisan political bickering that goes on in Washington, far removed — figuratively and literally — from where average Americans live.
The problems facing Americans here have little to do with the pursuit of power or the maintenance of a political position, things that seem to be at the heart of what is going on in the nation’s capital these days.
But amidst this disconcerting landscape and its negative connotations is a lot of good that goes on throughout the corners of America, much of it unreported on a national scale, and thus unshared.
Although the performance of the economy often gets mixed in with politics too, it’s hard to deny that things are going pretty well on that front. Certainly, there are segments of the population which are doing better than others, and economic successes and failures are ever-changing in a market-based economy, but there is work for those who want to find it and there is reason for optimism. If there wasn’t, those seeking the presidency would surely let us know about it.
In fact, we are living in affluent times that our not-too-distant predecessors could only dream about. And while there are many social concerns in our time — particularly drug and substance abuse — things such as family and friends, like before, still remain a focal point for most.
So, this time of year — with Thanksgiving just two days away — our country’s bedrock freedoms and the opportunities that are a hallmark of this nation still provide things for which we can be infinitely thankful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.