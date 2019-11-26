On Thanksgiving ...

Turn on the television, and you might see a lot of things that concern you. One of them would surely be the partisan political bickering that goes on in Washington, far removed — figuratively and literally — from where average Americans live.

The problems facing Americans here have little to do with the pursuit of power or the maintenance of a political position, things that seem to be at the heart of what is going on in the nation’s capital these days.

But amidst this disconcerting landscape and its negative connotations is a lot of good that goes on throughout the corners of America, much of it unreported on a national scale, and thus unshared.

Although the performance of the economy often gets mixed in with politics too, it’s hard to deny that things are going pretty well on that front. Certainly, there are segments of the population which are doing better than others, and economic successes and failures are ever-changing in a market-based economy, but there is work for those who want to find it and there is reason for optimism. If there wasn’t, those seeking the presidency would surely let us know about it.

In fact, we are living in affluent times that our not-too-distant predecessors could only dream about. And while there are many social concerns in our time — particularly drug and substance abuse — things such as family and friends, like before, still remain a focal point for most.

So, this time of year — with Thanksgiving just two days away — our country’s bedrock freedoms and the opportunities that are a hallmark of this nation still provide things for which we can be infinitely thankful.

