Tax breaks are two words that can conjure up bad connotations, depending who you talk to. In politics, the phrase “tax breaks for the rich” always suggests a negative or something unfair. While this usually refers to what individuals are paying in income taxes, tax breaks in general are tied closely to incentives, which are critical in a functioning free market.
In a pefect world, perhaps, government would not be so involved in providing incentives to businesses to prompt them to locate in a particular state, county or municipality. But such is the system we live within today. As such, government at the most basic level is heavily involved in trying to put together packages that attempt to entice a company to invest locally or to continue doing business here.
A story in Saturday’s Crescent-News highlighted some of these programs, and they bring attention to another fact of life in the 21st century: economic development is highly competitive, often stressful and occasionally rewarding and impactful to a community.
Much of this may go on without the public’s knowledge as companies’ confidentiality is often protected in some of the related negotiations. But it’s worth recognizing how much work goes into these attempts to protect and promote a community’s future vitality through economic development.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.