National police week ...
Did you know that National Police Week is being observed this week? If not, you can be forgiven for not knowing. Given the often unfair media coverage to police officers it’s unsurprising that this week would not be promoted much.
However, this is as good an opportunity as ever to point out that despite police having innumerable contacts with people of all backgrounds across our country of 330 million every day, the number of incidents in which an officer acts out of character is a tiny fraction of the total. That’s because, despite the narrative we’re sometimes asked to accept, the overwhelming number of police officers do as they are trained and act appropriately.
Police officers continue to do great work in our local area and across the country. They are often the difference between violence and peace, order and chaos. Unfortunately, the present political climate is making police work an even less attractive career choice for those who want to serve and protect.
So on this week we join others who are honoring police and all they do for their communities. Most certainly they do much good that goes unreported.
