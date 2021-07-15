A big project ...
Old schools have been falling by the wayside in Ohio for some time now, what with all the money the state has provided for building projects in the past 20 years or so. One result is that many historical buildings are going the way of the wrecking ball.
We now have two large school buildings in the area which are in the shadow of demolition. One is the 1918 school building in Defiance, which has been purchased by the city government for the purpose of finding someone to repurpose it; the other is Napoleon’s old school building on Main Street.
The latter is facing demolition as early as next year unless the Cultural Center of Henry County can raise the requisite funds to bring the building up to code and turn it into a venue for performing arts, athletics and other activities.
As most buildings of the era, it was made to last and has held up well. But to preserve it the cultural center group must still raise approximately $1 million to move things forward.
We wish this organization success. It will be interesting to see what the Henry County community decides to do about this building.
