Ready or not, 16 days from now will begin the nominating process for the 2020 presidential election when Iowa’s well-known caucus will be held. Actually, this will be a nominating contest for Democrats, whose large field has been somewhat winnowed down to a few serious candidates such as Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar.
Some Americans may have lost interest in the Democratic Party race long ago because of the large field, or that the campaign started so long ago. For those who’ve stuck with it, some welcomed clarity likely will come soon as Iowa is followed by the first actual primary in New Hampshire on Feb. 11.
For Republicans who’ve essentially already nominated a candidate in President Donald Trump — although former Congressman Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld are candidates too — they may welcome a break from the senseless impeachment proceedings. The beginning of primary season may not deter Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in their determination to discredit the president, but it should provide a welcome change.
Following Iowa and New Hampshire, Nevada will hold its caucus on Feb. 22, South Carolina will convene its primary on Feb. 29 and 14 states will hold primaries on March 3, with six more on March 10.
Although Ohio moved up its presidential primary, it will still come late on March 17. By then things may become more clear in the Democratic Party primary. If not, Ohio’s primary may figure prominently in the nominating process. But Ohio surely will play a large role in the presidential campaign that is about to become much more energized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.