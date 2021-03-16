Congrats to Napoleon ...
Last year, the Napoleon High School girls basketball team had a remarkable season, winning every game it played and making a trip to the state tournament. However, that magical season ended when the coronavirus pandemic caused the event to be canceled, leaving the team and the school with a sense of unfinished business.
That wasn’t the case Saturday, however, when the Napoleon girls team took home the state title with a convincing win in the Division II state finals in Dayton.
Any type of state championship is a testament to the hard work and perseverance of the team’s players and coaches. In this case, it also was appropriate, coming one year after what had been a historic season was cut short by something completely out of the hands of the participants.
We join those extending their congratulations to Napoleon’s team, coaches and community. This was a championship that no one could deny this time.
