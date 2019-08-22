Promoting history ...
A number of arguments can be made for preserving and studying history at all levels. These tend to tie in with a discussion about civic responsibility as well as initiatives that seek to take advantage of a community’s heritage.
When history preservation is attempted, we should be thankful for those who simply enjoy it — as they play a key role in making sure our past remains alive and a community’s story is told.
Defiance city officials, the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, and Historic Homes of Defiance are teaming currently on one of those efforts — placement of downtown Clinton Street on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
Local officials and history enthusiasts deserve recognition and support for this endeavor. Downtown Defiance has a number of older buildings, and an interesting canal-era history unlike many other towns.
If officials succeed, NRHP status would allow downtown building owners to qualify for tax credits to make structural improvements. Among them would be restoring storefront facades to make them more historically accurate, and physically appealing.
Officials may know early next year whether an application for NRHP status — subject to state and federal review — is successful. We hope their attempt is rewarded.
