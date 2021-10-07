‘Just the beginning’ ...
Some things are important enough they are worth repeating. This is the case in today’s editorial, which serves as a follow up to comments made in this space Tuesday about the economic development unfolding on Defiance’s northeast side in the Harmon Business Park.
The park is so-named for the NAI Harmon Group which is building what may be the first of other structures in this area just west of Domersville Road. How big a deal is this?
No one can say with certainty, of course, especially in today’s times when things not seen before are happening. So there is great anticipation about the future.
However, if the company’s determination is any indication, good things are on their way. The Toledo-area company has a strong reputation for economic growth and the park has plenty of room to grow.
Harmon CEO Ed Harmon attended a special event Tuesday in the park as a tenant (California-based A Packaging Group) has been announced for the building going up there. The Harmon company has had a history of successful ventures, so it was encouraging to hear the CEO say Tuesday that “I will commit to you, this is just the beginning.”
If so, this project could have a ripple effect not seen in Defiance in many years.
