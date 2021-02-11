Snow and sidewalks ...
A timely issue surfaced at Defiance City Council’s meeting Tuesday night, but resolving it doesn’t have a great answer. The subject is the violation of a requirement that snow be cleared from public sidewalks within 24 hours after a snowfall.
Defiance city ordinance 905.07 (b) is clear enough about the matter, stating: “Any person having possession of a lot or parcel of land in the city shall clear the portion of the sidewalk adjacent to his or her lot or parcel of all accumulations of snow and ice within 24 hours after the cessation of a storm. If, for any reason, it is impossible to remove all the snow and ice which adheres to the sidewalk, the owner, occupant or person having charge of the adjacent lot or parcel shall cover the surface of the sidewalk or path with a coating of sand, ash or other substance as may be necessary to render travel safe and convenient.”
But the law doesn’t say much about enforcement, which in any event would present challenges. For example, where would the city get the money, time and manpower to do this?
For those physically able, the clear solution is to clear their sidewalk. But the practical realities are challenging. Sincere suggestions for resolving the problem probably would be welcomed in City Hall.
