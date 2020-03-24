Enforcing the order ...
Today, is the first day of the state’s order to stay at home to combat coronavirus, or at least to limit your activities to those that are “essential” to life. That includes businesses that are “essential” to basic things, which promises to lead to some confusion as to what falls into this category.
One distinction, however, is that the order is not the same thing as martial law, which would require much more draconian measures that we’d like to believe will never be imposed in our country. For the record, martial law has not been declared, so many people will be able to carry on with basic functions like grocery shopping and going to work in “essential” businesses.
Nevertheless, local law enforcement officers will be tasked with making sure the order is being carried out to help ensure that the spread of the virus is limited. That the response will come with confusion and controversy is probable, since this came about so quickly and is unprecedented. In fact, the government’s response has created its own set of questions and possible consequences for the long term.
But it is here, and residents and businesses can help everyone get through this difficult period — which for the sake of our country hopefully will be as short as possible — by using common sense in following the basic guidelines provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.