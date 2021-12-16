Local favorites ...
No doubt a lot of local people were tuned into The Voice — the NBC evening program that effectively serves as a musical playoff — pitting talented performers against each other while being advised and encouraged by professional musicians.
That’s because a trio of performers — known as “A Girl Named Tom” —from the small Fulton County town of Pettisville had interested viewers on their seats over the past weeks as they survived episode after episode on their way to being named the winner by viewers.
This is quite an honor for Josh, Bekah and Caleb Liechty — all siblings — whose stunning harmonies impressed music lovers all across the country and beyond.
Northwest Ohio has not been without its talented athletes and performers over the years, and in fact some have attained considerable fame while the list is fairly impressive in some fields.
The run of “A Girl Named Tom” has been suspenseful and inspiring over the past weeks. Congratulations to this family of performers whose hard work, passion and talents took them to another level.
