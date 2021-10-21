Sprucing up the town ...
Drive around downtown Defiance this time of year and you may notice a festive appearance with decorative pumpkins and straw bales. The brightly colored pumpkins in some cases provided a natural attractant as people traverse the downtown in their vehicles or on foot.
To be sure, this is not unique to Defiance as other communities are doing the same thing depending on the season. But this is one way in which community pride manifests itself in Defiance and other towns.
The festive look is made possible through a partnership among the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, Kircher’s Flowers, Kaitlyn’s Cottage and Lowe’s. Approximately 20 persons helped paint the pumpkins’ colorful images that are now on display and will remain so for a little while longer.
While this is the first year that the DDVB has teamed with these groups to make this possible, the organization — funded with city hotel/motel tax money — has done a good job in all seasons of sprucing up the downtown with seasonal furnishings such as flowers in the warm months and holiday decorations during the Christmas season. It’s one small way of making Defiance a better place.
