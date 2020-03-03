A troubled park ...
Doubtlessly, there are some in Defiance city government who would like to see Northtowne Estates — a manufactured home park west of North Clinton Street — closed and removed.
A number of health issues there recently prompted local and state officials to issue the owners with environment-related citations. At present, the park also stands as a “public health nuisance,” as declared by the county health department due to the presence of E. coli bacteria in a field. It got there when the park’s sewer system backed up.
The owners (Defiance Partners LLC) have been given time to fix the problems, or face uncertain sanctions, one of which is shutting off city utilities, which would effectively make the park uninhabitable and require residents to relocate.
Because of that possible eventuality, the city has wisely scheduled a couple of public meetings — one at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the other at 11 a.m. next Tuesday in the city building on Perry Street — to answer residents’ questions.
They may have many, given what is at risk. As such, Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission officials will be on hand as well.
But the park’s owners and/or operators have even bigger questions to answer, and considerable responsibilities to address for the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.