It’s sometimes said of elected officials that they are only seen during election campaigns. And that’s doubtlessly true in some places and with some politicians, but it may be more a sweeping generalization than anything.
At least three Ohio state officeholders who have been getting out since their elections in 2018 are Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber and Treasurer Robert Sprague. All have visited local counties in recent months and met with area officials.
While all elected officials certainly have a vested political interest in getting out and about, it’s also a great opportunity for them to learn about what’s going on with local governments and those who operate them throughout our state.
Many of the concerns that arise at the local level require help — and money — from Columbus. So, the more state officeholders know about what is going on in Ohio’s communities, the better decisions they can make. That’s an example of how government can work better for people.
