Drugs and crime ...
Mention a topic that’s sure to get local law enforcement talking and Ohio Senate Bill 3 would be one.
The legislation, approved this year in the Ohio Senate and pending in the House, would reduce some drug possession charges from felonies to misdemeanors. This is part of a wider emphasis on treatment over incarceration when battling a drug abuse problem that has become so pervasive.
Dealing with this is a balancing act, but local law enforcement are correct in noting that lessening the severity of drug possession crimes sends a bad message about what is acceptable. Lowering possession limits for certain drug offenses is one way this would happen under SB 3, but that also could make it easier for those selling drugs to be treated more like users, rather than the traffickers they may be.
To be sure, the drug scourge that is everywhere is a complicated subject, and is part of a much bigger discussion about troubling societal trends in general. But where are efforts like SB 3 leading, and what is the reasonable expectation of the results?
