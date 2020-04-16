Budget adjustments ...
Some numbers are starting to surface about the impact of the coronavirus situation on local governments. For example, on Tuesday, Henry County Auditor Kevin Garringer provided a snapshot to county commissioners of what the impact will be on his county, particularly from its sales tax, and Defiance Finance Director John Lehner told city council that some capital projects (street resurfacing) likely will be delayed.
These are just two examples of the many, many impacts that the response to the situation is having on our country and will continue to have for some time.
At least in the case of Henry County and the Defiance city government, both are doing well financially, and have considerable funds in the bank. So they may be able to get through these challenging times without employee layoffs or without exhausting their reserves.
However, the longer the economic shutdown continues, the larger the potential impacts and the more drastic will be the measures to offset them. This should be part of the discussion when deciding where to go from here in Ohio.
