On the Senate trial ...
In the coming weeks, much is going to be written and spoken about the impeachment trial now underway in the U.S. Senate. However, none if it is likely to mean much until November when the American people will have the chance to decide whether they want President Trump to receive a second term.
Some of what will be discussed is how the Senate proceedings are being handled. As such, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will surely come under fire from Trump opponents for not conducting things in a manner Democrats may desire. One point of contention is who will be allowed to testify, Democrats apparently believing that the denial of their preferred witnesses will damage their attempt to prove Trump guilty of some perceived wrongdoing.
It’s important not to get lost in the details of these proceedings, however. Democrats had their chance to investigate in the House what they think is their case against Trump. It’s hard to imagine what possibly could come to light now that hasn’t surfaced to this point, or that there is some revelation hanging out there that would sway Senate Republicans to find Trump guilty.
We should also understand that the impeachment process is just that. It’s not some frivolous proceeding in which anyone gets to set their own rules. We should be thankful of that, given that a new standard seems to have been set for House impeachment proceedings against a president for nothing more than policy differences and personality conflicts.
This is not a great moment in American history, and the sooner this trial is concluded the better.
