Doing good work ...
A lot of things go into economic development by local officials. Community improvement corporations, economic development corporations and others often lead the way in courting companies to invest locally while mayors, administrators and businesses provide funds and additional passion in trying to improve communities by attracting more business and industry options.
Sometimes these officials don’t quite succeed in the highly competitive field of economic development. However, generally it’s not for lack of effort, but the nature of so many communities seeking the same thing.
The area’s economic development officials deserve credit for what they do in trying to make their communities better. And when they succeed everyone usually benefits.
