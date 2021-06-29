Local good works ...
The organization Rotary International has a goal of wiping out polio across the globe. Judging by the number of polio cases and the progress made in eradicating this disease over the years, the organization may someday see that hope come to fruition.
But Rotary, which has 1.2 million members and more than 35,000 chapters around the world, does many other things on the local level which make it a valuable nonprofit organization committing to make their communities better places to live. Defiance, Hicksville, Napoleon, Antwerp and Archbold all have Rotary clubs to name a few among local communities.
Defiance’s provides a good and timely example of the good work this organization does in these towns. On Monday, Defiance Rotary announced its annual list of charitable causes that it will donate to this year, the contributions totaling $73,468.
Rotary’s biggest fundraiser each year is the Corvette raffle held at Estle Chevrolet Cadillac. This year 1,000 tickets were sold, generating thousands of dollars for this charitable work.
The good news is that this money stays in the community and area to be used to improve the lives of local residents.
So keep up the good work Defiance Rotary. This organization and so many others, including the beneficiaries announced Monday, really do help make Defiance a fine place to live and work.
