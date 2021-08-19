Parks looking good ...
One community asset that many people doubtlessly keep an eye on is the quality of its parks. Most local residents doubtlessly will visit a park near where they live or work at some point for one reason or another — some perhaps more frequently than others. So it’s a really big deal to have good, quality facilities.
And when Defiance’s director of service, Rob Cereghin, told the city parks board Wednesday that this community’s parks “look tremendous,” there is much to find agreement with in that statement.
Much effort has been expended by Cereghin and his staff on the city’s parks, and Riverside Cemetery for that matter. Likewise, the city administration and council have spent considerable sums of local taxpayer money — as well as dollars received through the state and provided by the city’s user groups — to upgrade this community’s parks and nature areas.
If the parks are one way to determine a community’s quality of life, Defiance is in good standing.
