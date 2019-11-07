A real close call ...
To no surprise, voter turnout figures in the Defiance six-county area during the general election concluded Tuesday were relatively low. They ranged from a high of 29% in Putnam County to 18% in Henry County.
The low turnout often is lamented, but low participation is common without a state or national issue or political race while higher figures are driven by what is being decided and where. Regardless, it’s remarkable how important a single vote can be.
There is no better example than what is going on with the selection of a Highland Township trustee. Two days after the election results were counted, two candidates remain tied for the position.
What makes this tie even more dramatic is that a single provisional ballot — cast when there is some question about a voter’s address — remains to be counted. Provisionals are tallied by a county’s election board at a special public meeting.
In this case, that vote won’t be counted in Defiance until Nov. 19. Even if the ballot is marked with a selection on the trustee race, the race figures to go to an automatic recount. Because our elections are generally secure and efficient, local recounts don’t usually change much. So that one provisional vote could make the difference in who gets the new four-year term beginning in January.
A tie would be decided by something akin to a coin flip — as happened twice in Defiance County not that long ago — so a lot may be riding on that ballot. And it would, indeed, prove that every vote counts.
