By now, the impacts of the coronavirus situation, and the future impacts, are becoming more and more known. As suggested in this space before, there is plenty of concern about the government’s reaction to the illness and what long-term impacts this may cause.
We don’t know what all of those will be, of course, but we do know that the longer the situation goes on the more widespread and lasting they could become. This discussion is dividing some Americans, unfortunately, along the usual political fault lines which seem to surface reflexively on almost any topic these days. The reasons themselves for that are bound to spark debate.
What is indisputable is that virtually no one is going to escape the impact of the virus and the related situation. Just a trip to the grocery store can prove that. If you own and operate a small business, the impact is even more apparent and, perhaps, discouraging.
As large as government has become — no doubt a regrettable development over the decades for some — there’s also no escaping the likelihood that reduced government revenues during this time will impact the availability of certain services or the completion of various public projects, at least in the immediate future.
That the governor’s office is allowing some businesses to resume this week is welcome news, but we have a ways to go before normal is restored, whatever that now means. Most would probably agree that the normal routines we knew not that long ago sound pretty good today.
