Much has been written and spoken in recent years about how Ohio’s state government has shifted more financial burdens upon local governments. This is certainly true in a number of respects, including the most obvious one when state officials cut substantially the amount of direct aid they send to counties and municipalities.
But what this picture doesn’t generally address is the amount of grant money that has been made available to local officials by the federal and state governments for years.
Defiance, for example, has budgeted $4.3 million in capital improvements in the new year, with 54% of the cost to be covered by state and federal grant money. The figures for 2018 and 2019 were approximately 35% and 46%, respectively.
Combined with Ohio’s gas tax increase last year — which resulted in a larger share of funds being reserved for local governments — the situation isn’t as dire as it sometimes has been portrayed. Defiance’s path to improvements later this year is just one example, with some $2.3 million coming in state and federal money for capital projects.
