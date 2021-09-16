Fiscal knowledge ...

As fall approaches, local officials are busy with their annual task of piecing together budgets for next year. They deal with concrete numbers that require balanced budgets, responsible spending and careful thought.

Contrast that to the spending practices in Washington, where trillion-dollar spending programs with no realistic prospect of being funded with actual revenue are all too common. Let’s hope the solution attempted by those running the show in Washington isn’t what one U.S. representative has reduced to a childish display against the “rich.”

Earlier this week, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez showed up at a fundraising event wearing a dress stating ”tax the rich.” That this is not a workable solution is easily discovered by basic arithmetic, some logic and a little knowledge of history.

But the basic facts — well known to anyone who wants to find them — are that the “rich” already pay a huge chunk of income tax. According to the Tax Foundation, the top 1% of wage earners paid 38.5% of income taxes in 2020 while the top half paid 97% in 2017. The lopsided numbers have been around for awhile.

Unfortunately, it’s apparent that these figures — along with the functions of a market economy and today’s dangers to free speech and discourse — are not well understood by many.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments