If you are a northwest Ohio farmer, you no doubt have bad memories of this time last year when the rainfall just never seemed to end. Things remained wet for so long that thousands of area farmland acres went unplanted. In fact, that was a widespread problem throughout the Midwest.
But what a difference one year has made, with farmers out planting in abundance in the past week or so.
To be sure, the weather is raising concerns again, but this may be short-term. The forecast doesn’t suggest any excessive wet weather, but during the next several days temperatures may have a hard time reaching the average for this time of year.
Although moisture conditions have been ideal recently, warm temperatures are a must to get the soybean and corn seeds that have been planted off to a good start. So, we’ll cross our fingers and hope for more favorable warmth, which is predicted at the end of next week.
Despite that, things are off to a much better start this year for the agricultural community. Area counties have more acres planted already than were sown all of last spring. Many farmers certainly are grateful for a more typical year so far.
