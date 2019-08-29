Sign of the times? ...
Gradually changing mindsets and standards can make a big difference over time, and sometimes not for the better. We now have another example of this with a topic so seemingly simple as personal responsibility.
In Oklahoma, a judge ruled that the big pharmaceutical maker Johnson and Johnson must pay the state $572 million for its alleged role in fueling opioid addiction. The pharmaceutical companies may or may not have some level of culpability in the opioid situation, as may others in over-prescribing such drugs, but there’s a very important issue in play here concerning personal responsibility.
Rulings like this — not unlike lawsuits involving tobacco companies some years ago — continue to erode the notion of responsibility by shifting blame away from individuals who make bad choices. Where does that stop? Can we now blame large corporations that sell fast food, alcoholic beverages or whatever else might be deemed harmful if not used judiciously?
So many of the answers to our societal ills — too often addressed by politicians who have no real solutions — rest with personal responsibility. But that time-honored tradition — seemingly the accepted truth by many generations which came before — is slowly dissolving, leaving chaos in its wake.
The next time someone starts talking about blame for the opioid crisis, unhealthy lifestyles, a lack of interest in civics or whatever other personal choices may be affecting society as a whole negatively, we should remember how we got here. This lawsuit’s outcome seems to be another symptom of the apparent confusion about that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.