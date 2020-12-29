On the S-K project ...
Some years ago, a push was made at state and federal levels to provide funds to clean up abandoned factory sites that had become eyesores for communities large and small. This initiative has been a noble idea, and no doubt useful in many situations.
The nature of economic development has made these places inevitable as technologies and priorities change over the years in highly competitive industrial settings. But the cleaning up process can be slow, depending upon a number of factors, and is a challenge that often requires patience. Neighbors of the former S-K Hand Tool site in Richland Township — just outside Defiance’s eastern city limits — can attest.
Still, local officials, led by county commissioners, have made all the right moves in trying to remediate this eyesore, and they should be commended for their efforts, which have led to an Ohio contractor tearing most of the old factory buildings down, though debris must still be taken away. Contaminants on the property also must be removed by a separate contractor in the coming months.
We’re hopeful that by the summer of 2021 this property finally will be cleaned up and, perhaps, ready for repurposing. It’s been a long wait, and one we hope ends with a success story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.