A stressful situation ...
If you were to talk to an area county board of elections director, deputy director or employee these days, your chances of finding someone working under a great deal of stress would be considerable. That’s because these are the people who busily are trying to comply with the new methods and orders — handed down from state officials and legislators — to complete the primary election, which was postponed from March 17 due to concerns about the coronavirus.
As suggested in this space before, the virus remediation effort has a lot of aspects to it, and there is plenty that will be subject to discussion and debate, especially later when more is known about everything that has unfolded in recent weeks, and continues to do so.
But one thing we can say with virtual certainty is that those who are processing ballot applications and sending out the ballots to voters for the new “election day” of April 28 — when the votes will be counted — deserve much credit and thanks. They are dealing with a very difficult situation in a short period of time, and protecting one of our most cherished rights. That’s not an easy task.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.