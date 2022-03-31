The Biden budget ...
There was a time when irresponsible government spending was recognized for what it is. Approximately 10 years ago some in Washington recognized the problem and tried to do something about it, thus the sequestration effort to cut spending, though this ultimately went nowhere. Since then, we’ve become accustomed to runaway spending, but the nation as a whole has been largely silent about it, perhaps to our own future fiscal peril.
The Biden budget introduced at $5.8 trillion is another trip down this road. The amount is roughly double the 2008 budget, and is again being touted as a deficit-reducing spending plan for the future. But the federal government’s unchecked spending patterns in recent years inspire zero confidence in this basically meaningless claim.
The Biden budget is not the highest ever — that distinction rests with last year’s at $6.8 trillion, which was slightly more than the $6.5 trillion budget in 2020 under the Trump administration. But it’s 32% more than the $4.4 trillion budget in 2019. For context, the 2000 budget was $1.8 trillion while the 1980 amount was $591 billion.
Since 2000, spending has more than tripled and the federal debt is about six times higher. This is alarming.
