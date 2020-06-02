Police under scrutiny ...
When America’s cities erupt with protest over the bad actions of a police officer, or officers, one has to wonder what the vast majority of police officers think about this. Most of them go to work every day, do their job conscientiously and are models of good behavior.
Having said that, we wonder if the protesters, who sometimes turn violent, really understand what they are protesting. The right to protest is guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution, so if people want to make their voices known — informed or not — they have the right to do so in the Public Square. But they have no right to become violent and destroy things as they have done in larger cities following certain incidents involving police officers.
Racism is the general claim reflexively leveled at times like that. That racism continues to exist in the hearts of some cannot be denied, but suggestions that institutionalized racism exists in America’s police departments — especially in the nation’s major cities, like Minneapolis, Minn. — are difficult to sustain.
Overlooked is the millions and millions of contacts that go on without incident between police forces and people of all backgrounds. Unfortunately, in an imperfect nation of 330 million fallible people, tragic incidents are going to happen in isolated circumstances. But this is no reason to paint all police officers with an incredibly broad brush.
Most police officers deserve our support and praise, especially at a time when their every move is often scrutinized. It comes as no surprise that finding people who want to be officers in this environment isn’t at easy as it once was. That may be a lamentable result of the mischaracterizations that police officers sometimes have to endure. But their importance to the law-abiding public — which is the vast majority of people — is as great as ever.
