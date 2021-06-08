Fairs are back ...
It’s been a long year for many people, business owners and organizations, including county fair boards. The latter sat by helplessly in 2020 amidst the coronavirus situation as the state government announced restrictions that made conducting their annual fairs virtually impossible .
Indeed, by mid-summer all local county fair boards had opted to hold only a junior fair for 4-H participants to ensure that the state’s health guidelines were followed. And only one local county (Putnam) had anything even close to a regular fair in June 2020, but this was still far different than what normally would occur.
This year, however, is going to be much closer to what came before as all area county fair boards are ramping up for a return to normal. Each is planning a full list of events and attractions, including full junior fairs.
Things will get started this weekend when the Paulding County Fair — the first this year in Ohio — will open in Paulding. Putnam County is right behind with a June 21 opening date followed by Defiance and Henry counties in August, and Fulton and Williams counties in September.
It’s good to see fair boards doing what they normally do this time of year and getting ready for these traditional events, some of which date back more than 150 years.
