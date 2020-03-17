Assessing the situation ...
Government has a lot of power. Anyone who doubts that need only watch what is going on with the reaction to the coronavirus. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has introduced a number of measures — in conjunction with Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton — that will prevent large-scale gatherings and prevent the disease’s proliferation.
Those measures have set off a number of different reactions by the public, most of them suggesting that some are, in fact, panicking. Take a visit to your local supermarket for evidence of that.
No one can say with certainty how long this pandemic — it’s officially been declared that by the World Health Organization — will go on or how deadly it will be. So there is great apprehension about what to do. Logically, it may not be a stretch to believe that the precautions taken so far — which aren’t necessarily commensurate with the numbers of persons infected — are at least partially stoked by fear that government will be accused of not doing enough at some future point.
The story about coronavirus is still being written, so there’s no point in debating whether the government has used its latent powers unwisely. To be sure, these measures are impacting a lot of people negatively, and will continue to do so for some time. Later, once things have cleared up, this entire situation should be studied and calmly assessed.
