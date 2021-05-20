Planting season here ...
It’s that time of year again when the dust is flying in area crop fields and farmers begin the annual spring task of planting. In northwest Ohio, virtually all of that involves corn and soybeans.
Thus far, the weather is cooperating with temperatures rising in recent days and the dry weather allowing farmers a favorable window to get their crops in.
This is a big difference from two years ago when continuous wet weather wiped out planting opportunities in many area fields. Things rebounded last year and appear on the same track this year for another more normal planting season
This being an agricultural area, most people can appreciate the hard work of local farmers and the crucial role they play in producing a food supply for all of us.
Yet the vagaries of weather often turn this idyllic profession into a very stressful task at times with a planting season or a solid initial growth of crops potentially destroyed with one bad stretch of days or even a single storm.
So while farmers go about their tasks this spring, we thank them and appreciate the vital things they produce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.