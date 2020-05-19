Virtual Memorial Day ...
The coronavirus situation has impacted many lives in many ways, including changing numerous community celebrations and traditions. One national one that is often carried out through many observations at various cemeteries on the local level is Memorial Day, which honors military veterans who died in service of their country.
Defiance won’t have its traditional Riverside Cemetery service, but is planning to hold one via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. on May 25 (Memorial Day). The proposed program includes some of the usual traditions, such as a keynote address, appropriate music and wreath laying.
We hope the day never arrives that this observation becomes an online only observation. But in these trying times, the city — and others planning “virtual” Memorial Day events — should be commended for their efforts.
