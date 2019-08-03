For the most part, local officials in Defiance County and surrounding counties have no problem getting along. Certainly, there are instances where different persons can’t see eye-to-eye and never will, but most are able to work through their problems effectively.
Furthermore, local government may be the most effective level of governance. Officials there are closest to the people and often interact directly with them.
However, some issues do remain thorny and present a special challenge. One of those in Defiance County is how to handle dog complaints that are registered with authorities when the county dog warden’s office isn’t open. The office operates during regular business hours Monday through Friday, but when it’s not open the county sheriff’s office or municipal police departments often have to take the calls. This is where things can get frustrating for everyone involved.
Law enforcement do not always like taking these calls because their officers are put into situations they are not equipped or trained to handle. That’s understandable. And in some cases the complaints involve cats and other animals which don’t necessarily have a designated destination like dogs.
Unfortunately, these complaints are at the point where law enforcement would like to see county commissioners adopt a new policy, suggesting that animal-related issuers are on the rise.
Given that we seem to be living in an era when personal responsibility is dwindling, it’s a fair question to ask whether this is contributing to the number of animal-related complaints that law enforcement and humane society officials are having to deal with.
If so, government action won’t solve the problem completely. However, given that related complaints are surfacing with regularity, officials in Defiance County need to find a policy that all can agree upon. Animal owners can help as well by understanding their obligations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.