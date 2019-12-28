Learning the hard way ...

An opinion poll conducted by the organization YouGov that’s been around awhile shows “millennials” with a large inclination toward socialism.

One figure mentioned is 70%. Perhaps it’s not that high in reality, but with no recollection of the days of the Soviet Union and its satellites, when the socialist system was completely discredited — and discarded as soon as eastern Europeans had the option of discarding it — socialism seems to have become a youthful indiscretion among some of America’s young.

They can be forgiven for ignorance about such a system, which also has had a poor showing in Western Europe. But the alarming thing is that they represent a large group of voters who may someday like-minded leaders.

But we have learned many lessons about socialism through the years already. No need to repeat them.

