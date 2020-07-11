In any given community there is a group of individuals who often work with great passion on a pursuit that offers a wider benefit to others who may share similar interests. Such is the case with the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC).
Specifically, DCCC helps organize and host a variety of cultural and artistic events at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. The organization has faced some challenges during the coronavirus situation because its events have been canceled.
However, it’s nice to note that free movie nights at the Stroede will resume at 7:30 p.m. tonight with the showing of “Stalag 17.” This showing will be followed by free monthly movies through December.
The resumption of the movie series will coincide with the center’s new look — gray theater seats as well as new carpet and paint, a project the DCCC has shepherded to completion the past few months.
This will surely give the Stroede a more artistic feel, which is appropriate for the cultural asset that it is. We commend DCCC and the volunteers who, in utilizing hotel/motel money and cable franchise TV fees, made this possible.
