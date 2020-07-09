On city finances ...
The impacts of the coronavirus situation have been many and varied, and for local governments much of it is still being calculated.
Earlier this spring, when businesses were either shut down or being operated on a limited basis, this was expected to translate into less tax revenue for these governments. Many were expecting double-digit decreases that could impact public services.
As businesses have reopened and begun operating on a less restricted basis, economic activity has returned in some sectors, and employment numbers have been somewhat surprising. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, for example, reported that 4.8 million jobs were created in June, on top of a favorable report for May. One might expect positive numbers following the large contraction in the U.S. economy, but this is still surprisingly good news.
City officials are no doubt hoping these numbers will translate into less of a revenue crisis than first thought. But they won’t really know until after July 15 — the postponed tax filing deadline that had been April 15. After that date, they’ll have updated tax revenue numbers.
As the 2021 city budget preparation season approaches, we hope they will be pleasantly surprised.
