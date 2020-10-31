It’s axiomatic to say that the outcome of Tuesday’s election will affect the country’s future. But how much?
That depends on your perspective. Both sides have conjured up worse-case scenarios that portend some scary things if the wrong candidate becomes president. One of those things mentioned by the Trump camp, for example, is the S word — socialism.
Could we be headed for a socialist future with a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris victory? We hope not, but with personal responsibility seemingly on the decline and big government everywhere, this future is more than just a random worry.
Socialist politicians are nothing new in America. But until recently those with any serious chance of winning the presidency steered clear of any socialist rhetoric. That wasn’t the case in the Democratic Party primary, however, when some of them openly embraced such policies.
Biden wasn’t one who did so stridently, but Harris’ record is more indicative of this urge as are many now mainstreamed views within their party. That should inform the voter when making this important choice Tuesday.
